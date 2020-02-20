X

miibo for Android

By miibo Free

Developer's Description

By miibo

#1st Live Streaming Buy & Sell Platform in Southeast Asia!

Singapore's ONE & ONLY Live Streaming Shopping Platform.

100% Guarantee | Secured Payment | Reliable logistics.

Real time interaction between merchants and consumers during live.

Consumers can see the products for themselves without venturing out to stores and posting questions in real time.

Live streaming provides the trust and transparency that E-commerce traditionally lacked. No more missing consumers! Check real reviews and feedback!

Earn points while you host, sell & buy!

Roadshows LIVE, bringing you LIVE roadshows happening across the island. Saving you the hassle of traveling and squeezing through crowds while you can grab your favorite items on Miibo at roadshows price and promotions!

Exciting events, prizes to be won! Biggest draw ever!

DOWNLOAD Miibo today to enjoy the completely new online shopping experience with us!

Permissions

In addition to basic permissions, the Miibo shopping app needs access to other functions on your device for it to support the above features -

Device and App History: To detect critical crashes and recover the app state

Identity: For native login functionality with your Google account

Phone: Read call logs to check eligibility for Buy Now Pay Later option

SMS: To receive frequent updates from miibo

_____________

You can contact our 24x7 customer support for any product or delivery related issues. Download miibo app now and start shopping!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.3

General

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 1.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PayPal

Free
Send or request money and make your transactions easier.
Android
PayPal

Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Free
Find the most beautiful things in your neighborhood and sell your things quickly to other people around you.
Android
Shpock - The local way to sell and buy

Amazon Prime Now

Free
You have better things to do than go to the store.
Android
Amazon Prime Now

Google Express - Shopping done fast

Free
Shop Walmart, Target, Costco, and more - in one convenient place.
Android
Google Express - Shopping done fast

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping