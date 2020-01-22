You often have headaches, to the point that these headaches stun you several hours? It may be a sign of a migraine. How to recognize a migraine from a classic skull sickness? What is ophthalmic migraine? What treatments to overcome it? You are told everything to end these headaches

First sign of migraine: you have a headache. On one side or both, the location of the pain is often close to the eye. If your head seems stuck in a vise, you feel your heartbeat right up in the veins of your face, this is a migraine.

These headaches last more in time than a classic headache. Migraineurs tend to get used to analgesics and therefore have difficulty in clearing their migraine.

Strong headaches of this type can even result in temporary nausea or visual loss.

Migraine is a health disorder affecting many women, but also men. It would seem that the fact of being migraine can be transmitted by heredity.

