micro:bit UART Terminal for Android

By Ferdinand Stueckler Free

Developer's Description

By Ferdinand Stueckler

This app communicates between Android and a micro:bit device. You can transmit and receive text in 'notification' or 'indication' mode. The UART communication also has to be implemented at the micro:bit device (Block, Javascript, MBED).

Options:

- Indication: Default micro:bit mode (otherwise notification mode)

- LF: Linefeed added

- CR: Carriage return added

Requirements:

- Min. Android 5

- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

- Paired devices

- micro:bit programm (developed by yourself)

V 2.1: Copy to Clipboard (Option Menu)

V 2.2: Clear List (Option Menu), No Log Option

V 2.5: Hex Mode

MBED example:

#include "MicroBit.h"

#include "MicroBitUARTService.h"

#include "BMP180.h"

MicroBit uBit;

MicroBitUARTService *uart;

BMP180 bmp180(P0_30, P0_0);

char buffer[80];

float pressure,temperature;

int connected = 0;

void onConnected(MicroBitEvent e)

uBit.display.scroll("C");

connected = 1;

void onDisconnected(MicroBitEvent e)

uBit.display.scroll("D");

connected = 0;

void onButtonA(MicroBitEvent e)

uBit.display.scroll(buffer);

void onButtonB(MicroBitEvent e)

uBit.display.scroll("SK");

IMPORTANT !!!

Oherwise you will run out of memory !

Recommend disabling the DFU and Event services in MicroBitConfig.h since they are not needed here:

microbit->microbit-dal->inc->core->MicroBitConfig.h

#define MICROBIT_BLE_DFU_SERVICE 0

#define MICROBIT_BLE_EVENT_SERVICE 0

#define MICROBIT_SD_GATT_TABLE_SIZE 0x500

int main()

bmp180.Initialize(64, BMP180_OSS_ULTRA_LOW_POWER);

pressure = -1;

temperature = -1;

if (bmp180.ReadData(&temperature,&pressure))

sprintf(buffer, "%.2f C %4.0f hPa", temperature, pressure);

else

sprintf(buffer,"NOK");

// Initialise the micro:bit runtime.

uBit.init();

uBit.messageBus.listen(MICROBIT_ID_BLE, MICROBIT_BLE_EVT_CONNECTED, onConnected);

uBit.messageBus.listen(MICROBIT_ID_BLE, MICROBIT_BLE_EVT_DISCONNECTED, onDisconnected);

uBit.messageBus.listen(MICROBIT_ID_BUTTON_A, MICROBIT_BUTTON_EVT_CLICK, onButtonA);

uBit.messageBus.listen(MICROBIT_ID_BUTTON_B, MICROBIT_BUTTON_EVT_CLICK, onButtonB);

uart = new MicroBitUARTService(*uBit.ble, 32, 32);

uBit.display.scroll(":)");

while(1)

pressure = -1;

temperature = -1;

if (bmp180.ReadData(&temperature,&pressure))

sprintf(buffer, "%.2f C %4.0f hPa", temperature, pressure);

else

sprintf(buffer,"NOK");

if (!connected) {

uBit.sleep(500);

else

uart->send(buffer);

uBit.sleep(1000);

release_fiber();

}

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
