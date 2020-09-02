This app communicates between Android and a micro:bit device. You can transmit and receive text in 'notification' or 'indication' mode. The UART communication also has to be implemented at the micro:bit device (Block, Javascript, MBED).

Options:

- Indication: Default micro:bit mode (otherwise notification mode)

- LF: Linefeed added

- CR: Carriage return added

Requirements:

- Min. Android 5

- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

- Paired devices

- micro:bit programm (developed by yourself)

V 2.1: Copy to Clipboard (Option Menu)

V 2.2: Clear List (Option Menu), No Log Option

V 2.5: Hex Mode

MBED example:

#include "MicroBit.h"

#include "MicroBitUARTService.h"

#include "BMP180.h"

MicroBit uBit;

MicroBitUARTService *uart;

BMP180 bmp180(P0_30, P0_0);

char buffer[80];

float pressure,temperature;

int connected = 0;

void onConnected(MicroBitEvent e)

uBit.display.scroll("C");

connected = 1;

void onDisconnected(MicroBitEvent e)

uBit.display.scroll("D");

connected = 0;

void onButtonA(MicroBitEvent e)

uBit.display.scroll(buffer);

void onButtonB(MicroBitEvent e)

uBit.display.scroll("SK");

IMPORTANT !!!

Oherwise you will run out of memory !

Recommend disabling the DFU and Event services in MicroBitConfig.h since they are not needed here:

microbit->microbit-dal->inc->core->MicroBitConfig.h

#define MICROBIT_BLE_DFU_SERVICE 0

#define MICROBIT_BLE_EVENT_SERVICE 0

#define MICROBIT_SD_GATT_TABLE_SIZE 0x500

int main()

bmp180.Initialize(64, BMP180_OSS_ULTRA_LOW_POWER);

pressure = -1;

temperature = -1;

if (bmp180.ReadData(&temperature,&pressure))

sprintf(buffer, "%.2f C %4.0f hPa", temperature, pressure);

else

sprintf(buffer,"NOK");

// Initialise the micro:bit runtime.

uBit.init();

uBit.messageBus.listen(MICROBIT_ID_BLE, MICROBIT_BLE_EVT_CONNECTED, onConnected);

uBit.messageBus.listen(MICROBIT_ID_BLE, MICROBIT_BLE_EVT_DISCONNECTED, onDisconnected);

uBit.messageBus.listen(MICROBIT_ID_BUTTON_A, MICROBIT_BUTTON_EVT_CLICK, onButtonA);

uBit.messageBus.listen(MICROBIT_ID_BUTTON_B, MICROBIT_BUTTON_EVT_CLICK, onButtonB);

uart = new MicroBitUARTService(*uBit.ble, 32, 32);

uBit.display.scroll(":)");

while(1)

pressure = -1;

temperature = -1;

if (bmp180.ReadData(&temperature,&pressure))

sprintf(buffer, "%.2f C %4.0f hPa", temperature, pressure);

else

sprintf(buffer,"NOK");

if (!connected) {

uBit.sleep(500);

else

uart->send(buffer);

uBit.sleep(1000);

release_fiber();

}