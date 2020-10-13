Sign in to add and modify your software
miRadio is the ultimate radio player for radio lovers.
Listen to the best argentine FM radio stations, it is fast, simple, elegant and easy to use.
Features
20 Color Themes including Dark Mode.
Advanced Alarm Clock function.
Automatic shutdown.
Multimedia information.
Amazing connection speed.
Station search engine.
Save and order your favorites.
Control from the notification.
Request for new stations.
Automatic update.
Appearance and operational settings.
Share miRadio with your friends.
More than 3,000 stations from Argentina for free.
Content
miRadio offers you access to more than 3,000 argentine FM radio streams. You will find stations of all genres, for example:
Sport radios.
Music radios.
News radios.
Society and politics radios.
Culture and folklore radios.
And if what you are looking for is a specific station, for sure it is in our catalog!. These are just some of the stations we offer:
Radio Mitre
Radio La Red
La 100
Radio 10
Continental
AM 750
Aspen
Metro
CNN
Radio Perfil
El Destape
Del Plata
Radio Con Vos
Cadena 3
Pop Radio
Rock & Pop
Radio Disney
Vale
Mega
Radio Rivadavia
Los 40
AM 680
AM 890
Kuarteto
Blue
Ma
FM Vida
Latina Radio
Belgrano
Radio Nacional Folklrica
Cadena 3 - Crdoba
Pasin
One
La Popu
RQP FM
Vorterix
Amadeus
Milenium
ESPN
La 2x4
Radio Cooperativa
Radio Nacional
Radio Mara
Radio 2
Splendid
Arpeggio
Radio Colonia
Radio Rebelde
Radio Argentina
El Mundo
Eco Medios
Radio Mitre - Crdoba
Delta
Radio Nacional Clsica
El Dorado
Radio Nacional Rock
Radio DOS
FM Crdoba
Radio Provincia
Nova Mix
LU2 AM 840
LV4 AM 620
La Redonda
La Once Diez
LT10 AM 1020
La Tribu
Imperio
LV12 AM 590
Aire de Santa Fe
Mitre
LT9 AM 1150
Futurck
Cadena Xeneize
Radio Nueva Francia
Estacin del Sol
LT8 AM 830
LV6 AM 680
La Boing
Radio de Folklore
Sol
Radio Universidad
LW8 AM 630
Nuestra Radio
Radio Suquia
Radio Popular
Radio Sucesos
Gamba FM
Radiofnica
Acqua - Mar Del Plata
LV7 AM 930
Radio Mocov
Radio Valle Viejo
Cadena Cristal
BBN Radio
FM Forres
LV11 AM 890
Cadena 3 - Buenos Aires
Radio La Red - Rosario
Radio Mixer Zone
Radio Nihuil
Frecuencia Plus
FM Santa Catalina
FM Ciudad
Arena
LT3 AM 680
Radio 3
LV10 AM 720
Radio Sudamericana
FM Ayer
FM Show
Radio Satelital
FM Tradicin
Radio Mitre - Baha Blanca
La Cacharpaya
Sonic FM
TN Radio
Amor en el Aire
Chajar al Da
Ciudad Tropical
Radio City
221 Radio
Cadena Tropical
La 100 - Mar del Plata
LU5 AM 600
Adrenalina FM
Radio Gnesis
Total FM
Radio Impacto
Radio Palermo
Radio Fiesta
Radio Gemes
Metropolitana
Radio Repblica
Radio del Sur
Radio Salta
Brava
Radio Arias
Street
Cadena Uno
Radio La Voz
Radio Top
Del Siglo
FM Retro Hits
Cristal
La Patriada
Radio del Mar
Aire Libre FM
Horizonte FM
Shopping Classics
FM Sol
FM del Sol
Radio Uno
LT2 AM 1230
Radio La Red - Mendoza
Radio Norte
FM Ro
Radio La Red - Santa Fe
Aries
Radio Long Play
Coca-Cola FM
Radio Palermo 2
Mxima Radio
FM 9 de Julio
And many more argentine radios!
Functioning
miRadio is a streaming application through Internet that connects you to the online broadcast of the selected station. If any radio station is unavailable, it is because its stream is turned off.
Requirements
miRadio requires an Internet connection.
miRadio is not a radio application without Internet.
About...
miRadio uses Google Analytics.
Contact: moldesbrothers@gmail.com.
Logo: Fernando Magaz.