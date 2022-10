How to play--------------Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZf_jAeUnBAOverview-----------The mi (pronounced 'mee') are strange creatures that fall freely under the effect of gravity and disappear upon touching the magical bottom of the screen. Your objective in the game is to collect as many mi as possible by touching them with the striker ball, and thereby increasing the gravity to 100%.How to touch mi--------------------If you want to avoid touching a particular mi with the striker ball then you can either move the striker ball out of its way or keep holding the striker ball while it hits the mi. Likewise, if you want to touch a particular mi then push the striker ball towards it but ensure NOT to touch the striker ball while it makes contact with the mi.How to clear the collection queue---------------------------------------There are a maximum of five slots in the collection queue. Touch three consecutive mi of the same colour to clear the three slots and to obtain points. If you fill in four or five slots such that three consecutive slots cannot have the same colour then you will lose! The shorter the time between two slot clearances, the higher the score. If you are unable to find three consecutive mi of the same colour but already have three or four slots filled, you can clear all the slots by touching a versatile mi of the same colour as the last mi that you have touched.That sounds easy! Really?------------------------------Every slot clearance increases the gravity. The game completes once you reach the maximum gravity (the gravitational acceleration on the Earth at sea level). Do you think you can work against the increasing gravity? If you touch a versatile mi, you get no score but the gravity increases!There are coloured barriers that appear from time to time. If the striker ball hits a bar of the same colour as the colour of the last mi that you have touched, you will lose the game! To avoid a coloured bar from touching the striker ball, move the striker ball out of its way or hold the striker ball as it touches the bar; or ensure that the striker ball has touched a mi of a colour different from that of the bar.Off you go!-------------Face the gravity! Tweet with Twitter your scores to challenge your friends. How much can you score? How long can you last? Can you reach 100% gravity?