Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

metru for iOS

By metru Free

Developer's Description

By metru

Personality traits are just as important for personnel decisions as professional qualifications and with metru you dont have to force your entire person onto a single piece of paper.

metru is your future for an individualized and authentic application including video. Convince with personality and competence and discover your future job with one click without even leaving your home.

Either apply using jobcodes for advertised jobs - its as easy as scanning the QR code given out by the companies themselves and answering to the chosen interview questions, cutting the entire interview together and sending it right to the company. Or complete your profile with a recorded profile video to give recruiters a personal first impression of yourself become more than just letters and phrases. Authentic applications were never easier!

Apply easily for fitting, exclusive job offers.

Cut your recorded videos directly with our app and then either place them within your profile or just send them to a recruiter directly.

In combination with the close up app, place videos directly into your CV that you can send to recruiters and companies to give them a better first impression of yourself.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.7

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 2.9.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now