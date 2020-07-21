Join or Sign In

meter it for iOS

By beaconeer publishing Free

Developer's Description

By beaconeer publishing

meter it is a universal toolbox that aims to measure as much as possible with the integrated sensors of an iPhone or iPad in an easy to use interface. This version comes with 13 integrated meters. meter it allows you to have up to 8 meters per screen page and up to 10 screen pages.

meter it currently measures:

* Altitude (GPS): current, minimum, maximum altitude over ground

* Relative Altitude: current, minimum, maximum difference in altitude via changes in atmospheric pressure and absolute altitude via GPS calibration

* Atmospheric Pressure: current, minimum, maximum, average atmospheric pressure

* Speed (GPS): current, minimum, maximum, average speed over ground

* Trip Time: time in motion, stop time, total time

* Compass: magnetic and true heading

* Course (GPS): current heading

* Coordinates (GPS): GPS coordinates of the current location in different formats

* Live Map: map with option to show current position in the center

* Location Info: clear text information about the current location updated every minute

* World Time: current time in 437 locations worldwide

* Distance: distance travelled

* Battery: current state of the device's internal battery

We love to hear from you about how you use the app and which features you would like to see in future versions.

Thank you for using meter it!

Notes:

* Not all meters are available on all devices, as some devices do not have the necessary hardware sensors to collect the respective data.

* meter it is programmed to be as energy efficient as possible. But continuous locations updates with a high precision can drain the battery quickly. This is not a bug in the app but lies in the nature of current technology. We recommend to connect your device to an external power source if you intend to use the app for a longer period of time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

