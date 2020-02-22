Break free from traditional menus and offer your guests the best - with a digital menu.

Your guests will benefit from the ease of use and its attractive design, while you, as a restaurant supplier, can change and take various settings quickly and easily.

With menucard you have the ability to design your own card and let your guests get more information compared to a traditional menu card.

Get your own digital menu card - for free.

Features:

- select from different color themes and set your own backgrounds

- each card can be set individually with a background color or an image

- create new cards, new categories and new items very easily and even here you can add your own images

- add allergen information and bind them to your items, so that customers instantly know about them

- create temporary cards for example for seasonal offerings

- set a password to restrict the access to your settings

Convince not only with your food and drinks, convince also with your (digital) menu.

Discover all the advantages that offers your digital menu, today, without any cost.