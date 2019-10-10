mental health

What is mental health?

Currently, the World Health Organization defines mental health as: "A state of well-being in which the individual is aware of his own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is capable of Make a contribution to your community. "

Love, Work and Play

And, how do you get to that state of well-being? For Sigmund Freud's well-known definition of mental health as the ability to love, to work, and to play, remains absolutely valid.

The ability to love refers to the possibility of establishing authentic and intimate relationships with other people where you can give and receive affection without excessive fear. The capacity to work refers to the possibility of feeling generative, of feeling that what one does makes sense, of having a certain pride in the tasks that one performs. The ability to play refers to the possibility of enjoying the symbolic activity, to the level that is, and to be able to enjoy with others in that type of activities.

Mental health includes our emotional, psychic, and social well-being. It affects the way we think, feel, and act when we deal with life. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make decisions. Mental health is important in all stages of life, from childhood and adolescence to adulthood.

Mental illnesses are serious conditions that can affect your thinking, your mood and your behavior. There are many causes of mental illness. Your genes and your family history may play a role, as well as your life experiences like stress or a history of abuse. Other causes may be biological. Mental disorders are common, but treatments are available.

Mental health is, in general terms, the state of balance between a person and their socio-cultural environment that guarantees their labor, intellectual and relationship participation to achieve a well-being and quality of life. The term "mental health" is commonly used in a manner similar to "health or fitness", defining mental health as follows: "mental health encompasses a wide range of activities directly or indirectly related to the health component. Mental well-being included in WHO's definition of health: "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not just the absence of disease or illness"

