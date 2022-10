With the 3D-App of megawood you have a new innovative tool for creating your dream terrace. Have a look at your future terrace already in your own garden before even building it.Design your individual megawood terrace with only a few clicks and see your planned terrace from every angle. With the integrated assembling animation you can see exactly how your terrace is built.The Live 3D View enables you to place your terrace virtually in your garden and see instantly which type of terrace and size might fit best to your house. And here is how it works:1. Take the current megawood brochure Leben ist drauen, drauen ist megawood.. On the rear side of the brochure you can find the markerpicture which you need for the LIVE 3D view. Alternatively you can download the marker with the help of the megawood website and print it.2. Place the marker on the location where you also want to build your terrace. IMPORTANT! Fixate the marker e.g. with tape on the wall of your building. The marker should be positioned vertically, so the lower edge of the marker motive is at the height of the upper edge of your terrace.3. Open the megawood app. Choose a planned terrace. Activate the LIVE 3D mode and point your smartphone or tablet camera to the marker. The virtual terrace will be displayed automatically.4. With the megawood planer for terraces and the megawood app you can now easily plan your dream terrace and see it instantly without even lifting a finger.Have fun while planning and placing your terraces outside.