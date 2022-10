@meeting paperless solution is a secure, paperless collaboration platform for leadership teams. It allows access the meeting documents directly via smart devices like Tablets or PC and collaborate in the real time on those documents with other meeting participants. @meeting solution was designed to help streamline the entire meeting process to save time and cost, while ensuring effective communication and collaboration.The solution consists of @meeting organizer (for more details visit www.at-meeting.com) and @meeting point available for free download.@meeting point is a client application used to view and work on the meetings documents. Every participant invited to the meeting, through @meeting point will have access to current and previous meeting documents, annotations and personal notes. @meeting point gives rich set of functionsReal-time display synchronizationMeeting minutes wizardHighlight & mark the textSurvey wizardVoting functioneStampsStickersGoogle Calendar synchronizationDocument search functionPointerAnd many moreThe solution addresses a range of challenges that organizations face.MEETING MANAGEMENTUser and Room management Add and remove participants and conference roomse-invitation Email invitation and notification about the up coming meetingAutomation Automate the creation & distribution of meeting materials and agendaEasy document upload Upload all documents from the desktop with single ClickGoogle Apps Synchronization with Google Calendar dataTEAM COLLABORATIONPresenter Mode Keep everyone on track during meetings with real-time synchronized views and annotationsOff line Download materials for offline readingSecurity Authorized access only with assigned privileges rightsRepository Use & access enterprise repository like DropboxAnnotations Write, save, share and access commentsMeeting Minutes Wizard Keep track of the meeting. Assign tasks, assignments and decisions. Easy Voting Confidential or open voting on resolutions with graphic resultsMultilingual support English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional ChineseContact us at at-meeting@systech-i.co.jp for a demo and more info.