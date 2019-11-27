Meatmydoor offers you a menu holding plethora of fresh & hygiene poultry & livestock products for you and your familys daily healthy lifestyle. Never again you need to be sceptical on reliability of the meat that you buy and ask, "Is it fresh, was it butchered today?" Meatmydoor brings to your hands the freshest meat tagging the time of cut. We ensure our products are far safe from any sort of chemicals and antibiotics by conducting lab tests of the meat.

Meatmydoor serve your wants at right times which is truly our hearts aspiration to support you find reassurance and contentment through a healthy living with a credence that you EAT FRESH. Our products are made-to-order ideally suited for your customers leaving us no superfluous products made ready or unsold for the same day.

"YES" - You get what you pay for, Meatmydoor charges you only for final product that gets delivered to you. We dont follow practices where meat is weighed first, priced and then cut removing the waste finally leaving the customer with less than they deserve. Did you know that 38% of a whole chicken is waste? We just dont just sell products, we sell the experience!

Meatmydoor aims to create a paradigm for quality customer service. Customers are the sole purpose of our business and we depend on our customers. Customers being the part of our business, its not a favour that we provide rather YOU are doing a favour by giving us an opportunity to do so.

The ensuing product mix holds a multifarious pool of products to gratify your meaty hankerings:

Various cuts of chicken: Whole chicken, curry cut, biriyani cut, boneless, legs & wings, liver & gizzard.

Various cuts of country chicken: With and without skin country chicken with customized cut.

Various cuts of mutton(goat): Curry cut, Biriyani cut, Mutton shoulder, Mutton, Boneless and Mutton liver.

Various cuts of beef: Low fat & normal beef with curry and biriyani cut.

Exotic meat spreads over a wide variety of meat: Broiler & country duck, quails, turkey, rabbit & Kadaknath (Karinkozhy)

Fresh eggs: Chicken eggs, Country chicken eggs, Duck eggs, Quail eggs.

App features

Selection of the meat of your choice with customised cut.

Flexible delivery slots at morning and evening.

Safe and secured transaction.