X

meatit for iOS

By Mastrad Free

Developer's Description

By Mastrad

You no longer want to choose between spending time with your guests or in the kitchen? Choose Meatit!

Easy to use and self-explanatory, you can launch your favorite cooking mode with just a couple of clicks and simultaneously monitor the core temperature as well as the cooking speed (slow, fast, extinction of the coals, contact with flames, etc.) for your meat, fish and poultry dishes. The remaining cooking time is automatically calculated so that you can spend the most time possible with your guests.

You can also select from pre-programmed cooking options or define your own.

Is your dish perfectly cooked? Then share it! Thanks to the Meatit app, you can share the picture of your dish live and indicate the cooking mode and time as well as the core temperature.

Moreover, you can:

- Connect up to 4 probes simultaneously: is one piece of meat being cooked in the oven and another on the barbecue? No problem! Monitor their respective cooking simultaneously using your smartphone up to a range of 98 feet (30 m)

- Set a timer to remind you when it is time to turn the meat, for example

- Save your favorite cooking modes: You can rename your favorite mode and add it to My modes so you can launch it in record time the next time around

- Program a resting time of up to 10 minutes and enjoy a tender, tasty piece of meat.

Dont wait! Lets Meatit!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.3

General

Release November 7, 2019
Date Added November 7, 2019
Version 2.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping