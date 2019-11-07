You no longer want to choose between spending time with your guests or in the kitchen? Choose Meatit!

Easy to use and self-explanatory, you can launch your favorite cooking mode with just a couple of clicks and simultaneously monitor the core temperature as well as the cooking speed (slow, fast, extinction of the coals, contact with flames, etc.) for your meat, fish and poultry dishes. The remaining cooking time is automatically calculated so that you can spend the most time possible with your guests.

You can also select from pre-programmed cooking options or define your own.

Is your dish perfectly cooked? Then share it! Thanks to the Meatit app, you can share the picture of your dish live and indicate the cooking mode and time as well as the core temperature.

Moreover, you can:

- Connect up to 4 probes simultaneously: is one piece of meat being cooked in the oven and another on the barbecue? No problem! Monitor their respective cooking simultaneously using your smartphone up to a range of 98 feet (30 m)

- Set a timer to remind you when it is time to turn the meat, for example

- Save your favorite cooking modes: You can rename your favorite mode and add it to My modes so you can launch it in record time the next time around

- Program a resting time of up to 10 minutes and enjoy a tender, tasty piece of meat.

Dont wait! Lets Meatit!