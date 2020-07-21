The application records your walk with your dog. This includes route details such as the distance, time and frequency on a weekly, monthly, yearly basis.

The health functions allow you to log and monitor the timing and the location whenever it does it.

Monitor the health of your dog together with your family. Share information by linking to your social media accounts.

Main app features

* Manage walks daily

* Connect with the family to take care of your dog

* Find a doggy walking nearby

Functions for walking

* Quickstart and stop to record your walk with one push button

* Automatically pause when you take a train or get in a car

* Register parks and famous spots you stopped by if you stay more than 10 mins

Functions for history

* History management of daily walks in time series

Functions for dashboard

* Graph display shows how many walks have been made against preset target values

* Achievement of the monthly walk is displayed in a list

* As you take a walk, you can create your own territory map with a heat map

# Premium plan

To save the walk history data in the app for more than the last three months, you need to register for "Premium Plan.

Price and duration

* $2.99 per month (tax included)

* Prices are subject to change.

* The period is automatically updated within one month from the date of application.

About payment

* Your iTunes account will be charged and automatically renewed monthly.

Auto-update details

* Unless you cancel your subscription to the premium plan at least 24 hours before the renewal date of the premium plan, the subscription period is automatically renewed for one month.

* The fee after automatic renewal will be charged 24 hours before the renewal date.

How to check the registration status and cancel automatic renewal

1. Open the "Settings app

2. Select "iTunes & App Store

3. Select "Apple ID: (email address)" displayed at the top of the screen

4. Tap "Show Apple ID" in the popup that appears

5. Sign in as needed

6. Select the "Manage" button under the item "Register

The currently registered monthly membership application is displayed. You can cancel your premium plan here.

How to check the details of the premium plan

1. Open Settings" in the app

2. Tap "Upgrade to Premium Plan"

Privacy Policy: https://mean.pet/en/mean_policy.html

Terms and Conditions: https://mean.pet/en/mean_rules.html