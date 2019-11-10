X

Find a major and career that fits you by using me3, a free, interactive online college and career planning tool designed to help high school students find majors and careers that are closely linked to their interests and passions.

me3 helps you to be who you are by discovering what you want through a fun, interactive online game that pairs your interests with three possible careers. Learn about your career interests, see how careers connect to college majors and design your high school experience to make it happen.

Through a series of career-related photos, the me3 app helps you narrow down possible career choices and college majors based on what interests you. Simply select one of the photo options from the pairs given. Upon completion, me3 will offer you three possible careers paths.

Use the results to chart your academic pathway in high school and college to find a major, a program and a career to design the future you want.

Be who you are, discover what you want, download me3 to take the quiz and start designing the career of your dreams.

Release November 10, 2019
Date Added November 10, 2019
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

