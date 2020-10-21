Join or Sign In

mathdown for iOS

By JOhn Lyons $0.99

Developer's Description

By JOhn Lyons

Using 2 big numbers and 4 small numbers, can you make the desired number using addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. Sounds easy, sometimes it is, sometimes it is not.

The closest out of you and the computer wins.

A fun easy game to learn, that is not always easy to win.

Try to beat the computer, and take as long as you want.

No ads, no in app purchases, no tracking.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
