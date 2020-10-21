Sign in to add and modify your software
Using 2 big numbers and 4 small numbers, can you make the desired number using addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. Sounds easy, sometimes it is, sometimes it is not.
The closest out of you and the computer wins.
A fun easy game to learn, that is not always easy to win.
Try to beat the computer, and take as long as you want.
No ads, no in app purchases, no tracking.