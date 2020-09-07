Join or Sign In

math games age 3 5 6 dinosaur for kids all free for iOS

By Sarawut Pholsud Free

Developer's Description

By Sarawut Pholsud

Math Game 3 5 6 dinosaur age for all children free.

Games for kids practicing calculations

Plus

delete

multiplication

divide

Within a specified period Can play the whole family For children Start calculator

Easy for children ages 3-6 years.

Choose the correct answer The dinosaurs Grew If the answer must be restarted.

The race to score as high as possible.

Loads of fun and it's free today.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
