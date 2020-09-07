Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Math Game 3 5 6 dinosaur age for all children free.
Games for kids practicing calculations
Plus
delete
multiplication
divide
Within a specified period Can play the whole family For children Start calculator
Easy for children ages 3-6 years.
Choose the correct answer The dinosaurs Grew If the answer must be restarted.
The race to score as high as possible.
Loads of fun and it's free today.