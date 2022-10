Developer's Description By Valenapps

Create collages and Christmas cards, Christmas invitations designs. Free Download this fun application congratulates these Christmas holidays and New Year with these original Christmas cards. You can choose several options:1. Choose the photo frame and make a photo or select a picture from the gallery. You can add text with different fonts and colors or add a sticker with Christmas decoration balls and Christmas trees and poinsettias and bells. Also choose between different characters like Father Christmas (Santa Claus or Saint Nicolas), reindeer or elves and christmas protagonists: children. Save or share the photo with friends and family or your auelos and sponsors as a xmas or Christmas cards.2. Create and design your own cards birthday card and surprise your family by saying "Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays" You can also use them as stickers navidad.Aade cards and get a nice result to wish "Happy Holidays". You can save and share this message on Christmas Eve with anyone you want.Some of these images have been acquired by the company for exclusive use. These images are the copyright and belong to their author. Others are specially designed for this application and are copyrighted. If you're going to use them for commercial purposes, please contact us before.