Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

manlee club: for men's health for iOS

By Byte Works Limited Liability Company Free

Developer's Description

By Byte Works Limited Liability Company

Manlee club helps you improve your body, sexual and mental health with science-based exercises, wellness activities, tips and more.

Improve men's health with hundreds of special exercises: from low intensity Kegel exercises and sumo squats to lower-body workouts and yoga poses. Each exercise is short (on an average 3-5 min) and guided

Log your daily activities to get personalized recommendations to improve your sexual health

Increase your health awareness with short topics, newest research and life hacks

Build new healthy habits with daily to-do's

Feel free to discuss variety of different topics in secret chats with folks just like you

Discover healthiest recipes for reproductive system

All these features will help you become more aware of man's health and promote it step by step

HOW IT WORKS? IT'S SIMPLE

1. Personalize the plan

Tell us about yourself and your lifestyle to make the personalized program.

2. Keep up with it

From quick special exercises to healthy reads: all is guided and easy-to-follow.

3. Improve your wellness

You will become more aware of your wellness and will improve it step by step.

PERFECT FOR EVERYBODY

It doesn't matter if you are in your 20s or 60s

Starting in the early 20s, most men already begin to face problems. And that's okay. The main thing is to consistently work on your men's health the same way as you work on your fitness goals.

You can always find 5 minutes

No matter how busy your schedule, you can always find 5 minutes to improve your health.

Make improving your health a habit

Believe it or not, maintaining and promoting men's health is easy. The key is to develop awareness of men's health and start building new healthy habits.

Maintain and improve men's health with manlee club. Download today and join the community.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now