Manlee club helps you improve your body, sexual and mental health with science-based exercises, wellness activities, tips and more.

Improve men's health with hundreds of special exercises: from low intensity Kegel exercises and sumo squats to lower-body workouts and yoga poses. Each exercise is short (on an average 3-5 min) and guided

Log your daily activities to get personalized recommendations to improve your sexual health

Increase your health awareness with short topics, newest research and life hacks

Build new healthy habits with daily to-do's

Feel free to discuss variety of different topics in secret chats with folks just like you

Discover healthiest recipes for reproductive system

All these features will help you become more aware of man's health and promote it step by step

HOW IT WORKS? IT'S SIMPLE

1. Personalize the plan

Tell us about yourself and your lifestyle to make the personalized program.

2. Keep up with it

From quick special exercises to healthy reads: all is guided and easy-to-follow.

3. Improve your wellness

You will become more aware of your wellness and will improve it step by step.

PERFECT FOR EVERYBODY

It doesn't matter if you are in your 20s or 60s

Starting in the early 20s, most men already begin to face problems. And that's okay. The main thing is to consistently work on your men's health the same way as you work on your fitness goals.

You can always find 5 minutes

No matter how busy your schedule, you can always find 5 minutes to improve your health.

Make improving your health a habit

Believe it or not, maintaining and promoting men's health is easy. The key is to develop awareness of men's health and start building new healthy habits.

Maintain and improve men's health with manlee club. Download today and join the community.