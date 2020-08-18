Gold necklace is one of the jewelry that is not only used by women but also men. The necklace has a circular shape and there are hooks to be associated when using it, since the necklace has been made of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum and so on. Because of the material or material, the necklace has a characteristic with a luxurious sheen. To make the appearance more unique and attractive, craftsmen necklaces give beads such as gemstones or pearls, so that they are more varied.