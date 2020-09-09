Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

makers stories for iOS

By EMLYON Business School Free

Developer's Description

By EMLYON Business School

Artificial intelligence, innovations in education, new management modes, robotics, and design thinkingdiscover all these themes and others with the Makers Stories application: get all the key news from emlyon business school. You can also find us on Medium.

> "Like" and comment the articles you find the most interesting.

> Submit your own stories via your medium.com account and join the early makers community.

> Share our news and videos with your friends on social media

> Strapped for time? Our articles always display the remaining reading time.

Download the app now to discover our latest news items.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now