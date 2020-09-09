Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Artificial intelligence, innovations in education, new management modes, robotics, and design thinkingdiscover all these themes and others with the Makers Stories application: get all the key news from emlyon business school. You can also find us on Medium.
> "Like" and comment the articles you find the most interesting.
> Submit your own stories via your medium.com account and join the early makers community.
> Share our news and videos with your friends on social media
> Strapped for time? Our articles always display the remaining reading time.
Download the app now to discover our latest news items.