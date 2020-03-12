Get magazine olde selfie with just a few touches! Developed by the Face Changer: oldiffy_Make Me Old application, the most advanced neuronal portrait editing technology. Improve your selfie or just have fun with gender exchange, hairstyle and other amazing free transformations.

If you've always wondered how you look when you get older, woman, child, or even ugly and creepy ...

Well, Face Changer application: the Make Me Old application will make you imagine your woman or man and many great features. Transform your face with Artificial Intelligence with incredible stickers with just one touch.

Have fun:

Exchange genres

Let AI find your best hairstyle and color

Change your age

Add amazing tattoos

Features of the Face Changer: Make Me Old app

Take a picture of the camera or your photo gallery.

Crop your image to make the face young.

Add a funny sticker to your face.

The face photo age calculator will make your face young