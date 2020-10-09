"Tutorial how to make organic fertilizer or compost, which is good and right without chemicals.

A lot of the rest of the plants or fruits, flowers wilted or dead, the rest of your organic waste at home that can be used as fertilizer rather than wasted in vain better utilized into organic fertilizer liquid or solid organic fertilizer.

So that your plants will get the extra nutrients vitamins and nutrients from the content of the organic fertilizer and more good again organic fertilizers tend to make plants more vigorous pests and diseases, and even fungal diseases or wilt caused by bacteria can be hard to attack the plant because organic fertilizers provide nutrients a more complete soil in comparison with chemical fertilizers that have only one or a few elements of content of fertilizers.

Results so liquid organic fertilizer can be utilized for your hydroponic plant nutrients so your hydroponic plants will be fulfilled nutrition so the plant will quickly harvest. may be useful and hopefully be a successful farmer

