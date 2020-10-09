Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

make a simple compost for Android

By MartinApps Free

Developer's Description

By MartinApps

"Tutorial how to make organic fertilizer or compost, which is good and right without chemicals.

A lot of the rest of the plants or fruits, flowers wilted or dead, the rest of your organic waste at home that can be used as fertilizer rather than wasted in vain better utilized into organic fertilizer liquid or solid organic fertilizer.

So that your plants will get the extra nutrients vitamins and nutrients from the content of the organic fertilizer and more good again organic fertilizers tend to make plants more vigorous pests and diseases, and even fungal diseases or wilt caused by bacteria can be hard to attack the plant because organic fertilizers provide nutrients a more complete soil in comparison with chemical fertilizers that have only one or a few elements of content of fertilizers.

Results so liquid organic fertilizer can be utilized for your hydroponic plant nutrients so your hydroponic plants will be fulfilled nutrition so the plant will quickly harvest. may be useful and hopefully be a successful farmer

Download the application

Thank you"

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now