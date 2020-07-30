Mahatma Gandhiji's Life in tamil. Mahatma Gandhi quotes and facts

Celebrating the life of "Mahatma Gandhi" in tamil.

Biography App With Daily Notifications

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was the preeminent leader of Indian nationalism in British-ruled India.

Employing nonviolent civil disobedience, Gandhi led India to independence and inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.This is the perfect app for all the supporters and fans of Mahatma Gandhi.

About Mahatma Gandhi's:

was the preeminent leader of Indian independence movement in British-ruled India. Employing nonviolent civil disobedience, Gandhi led India to independence and inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world. The honorific Mahatma (Sanskrit: "high-souled", "venerable")applied to him first in 1914 in South Africa,is now used worldwide