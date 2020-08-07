Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

magic 97.3 puerto rico for Android

By RadiosFree Free

Developer's Description

By RadiosFree

magic 97.3 puerto rico

In this application, we find a selection of radios to practice during the day.

It is easy to use, you can listen to your favorite music online, easy to find music styles and totally free.

You can listen to your favorite music with headphones or not, and you can also block your cell phone and still enjoy the radio.

The application will continue to work even if your cell phone is blocked.

magic 97.3 puerto rico is an application, which contains a variety of the best radio stations for your enjoyment.

magic 97.3 puerto rico has the best music separated by musical styles such as: Rock, Pop, Cumbia, Jazz, Salsa, Electronic, Classic, Blues, Country, Sports, Reggae and Anime .

Listen to a variety of radios, quickly, easily and totally free.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now