magic 97.3 puerto rico

In this application, we find a selection of radios to practice during the day.

It is easy to use, you can listen to your favorite music online, easy to find music styles and totally free.

You can listen to your favorite music with headphones or not, and you can also block your cell phone and still enjoy the radio.

The application will continue to work even if your cell phone is blocked.

magic 97.3 puerto rico is an application, which contains a variety of the best radio stations for your enjoyment.

magic 97.3 puerto rico has the best music separated by musical styles such as: Rock, Pop, Cumbia, Jazz, Salsa, Electronic, Classic, Blues, Country, Sports, Reggae and Anime .

Listen to a variety of radios, quickly, easily and totally free.