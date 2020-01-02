The vibration meter in smartphones, which functionality exceeds the majority of devices available on the market. With the help of the mVIBE program, you will carry out an overall assessment of the technical condition of the machines in accordance with the applicable standards. In addition, you will identify the cause of excessive vibration by analyzing the spectrum and time course. Program testing is possible using sensors built into the smartphone (1). Reliable measurements require the use of a wireless vibration sensor IoT mVIBE from Alitec, in which a 24-bit analog-to-digital converter with a maximum sampling frequency of 65 kHz is used to process the signal from the piezoelectric accelerometer.

Built-in analysis wizard using the criteria for assessing the technical condition of machines specified in selected standards. The analysis parameters and technical qualification thresholds are selected automatically based on the basic information about the machine required by each standard. If you have not found the standard you are interested in, please let us know. The application uses a small part of the information contained in the standards. Before starting the tests, read the full text of the chosen standard thoroughly.

According to the provisions of many standards, the criteria included in them for the assessment of the technical condition of machines, in particular the frequency intervals of the analyzed vibration signal, threshold values and affiliation of machines to individual groups should not be considered as guaranteed. It is recommended that they should first be determined on the basis of technical and operational documentation of the tested machine.

The functionality of the mVIBE program includes:

The possibility to adjust the measured vibration parameter to the majority of standards assessing the technical condition of machines and building objects

The base of criteria for the assessment of the technical condition of machines defined by standards together with the analysis wizard

RMS, peak (amplitude, 0-P) and peak-to-peak (P-P) operation for acceleration, velocity and vibration displacement in any frequency range in the 1 Hz - 25.6 kHz range

Declaration of 3 alarm thresholds for the vibration level

Sound signal for exceeding the alarm level

Frequency spectrum of vibration spectrum, resolution 1 Hz

4 markers for the spectrum chart with harmonic frequency markers and side bands

Vibration waveform diagram

4 markers for the repeating waveform

Presentation of the values on the chart

Save the graph view in the graphic file

Export of spectrum and time course to a text file in CSV format

Work in online mode

Readout of the exact sensitivity of the transmitter from the measuring device

The ability to test the functionality of the program using the vibration sensors built into the smartphone

You can perform a full fault diagnosis using the mVIDIA program. More information on the manufacturer's website.

(1) NOTE: Some smartphones do not provide information on the measurement frequency. Unfortunately, in this case, we can not perform the analysis properly. Install the program on a different device.