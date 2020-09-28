mBeat Music : Lyrically Video Status Maker

This special app can help you to create memories for a lifetime. Transform your photos into great particle video clips. This app brings you an exciting way to express your mood with new video status, and show new video status with music instead of the photos.

How To Create Video In This App!!!

Select your favorite video theme

Click on create button

Add your lovely pictures

You are done with awesome memorable video

Now you can share it on social media.

App Benefits

Great collection of video themes and music.

Easy to use

High end animated templates

Download unlimited Video Status.

Daily video status update.

Make music video status maker with photos.

Convert your images into great video status.

Festival special videos.

Create a video with your images.

Easy to share your videos on social apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and many more.

Lyrical Video

This app have a great collection of song lyrics

Select your favorite lyrics and add them on your photo and make lyrical video of your own photos.

Create 15 and 30 seconds lyrical video with mBeat Music app : Particle.ly Video Maker.

Particle Video

Convert easily your adorable images into animated particle video clip within some seconds.

You can create animated Photo Video Maker with Beat wise particles effects with your favorite song track.

Music Beats Video Status

mBeat Music app helps you for creating 30 Second Whatsapp status videos.

Magic Video Status Maker

Create memories you enjoyed with your friends and share the moments with a magical video status as video status.

Visualizer

This Visualizer effect video clip maker will allow users to create amazing video story with best Animation effects.

Lyrical Video Maker

This "mBeat Music app" offers you best hd quality video templates so now create bit lyrical video using your photos. you can also create full screen lyrical video through this bit lyrical video master app.

Particle video maker

This " mBeat Music app " app have best functionality to create particle video status using your own photos, It offers different types of particle templates for creating awesome short video status.

Category wise videos templates

We have categorized all videos for you such as Love Video Status, Magical Video Status, Particle.ly Video Status, and many more so that you can easily find videos based on your mood.

Love

Birthday

Anniversary

Dialogue

Diwali

Friendship

Rakhi

Indian

Valentine

Disclaimer:

All photo and Songs are copyright by their perspective owner. All photos and Songs in this app are available on the public domain.