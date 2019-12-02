Indeed if you didn't know it already then with a bit of research you will realise that purchasing a luxury vinyl floor can cost more than solid wood lvt flooring, carpet or even marble. For a high quality floor it really can be that expensive to purchase. On top of that, these high quality vinyl floors can cost several hundred pounds or even more to fit for a large floor.

Luxury vinyl flooring, as the name suggests, is a high end vinyl floor covering that aims to mimic natural floor types like vinyl wood flooring and stone using realistic textures and images. It is more expensive than traditional best vinyl plank flooring, but a lot less expensive than using hardwood or stone. It also offers several other benefits over its natural alternatives.

Luxury vinyl flooring planks is all the rage now - whether for homes, offices or shops. There are distinct advantages to using vinyl laminate flooring for your floor. It looks really good - you can have them look like warm natural wood floor or rich stone floor. The floor is smooth and warm on the feet. It is easy to install, as well as to clean and maintain. It absorbs sound. It is also tough, sturdy and long-lasting, even for areas where foot traffic is on a constant high.

What's all the fuss about vinyl flooring lately? One probably thinks dull, drab and boring as you conger up images of that click vinyl flooring of yesteryear. But the lifeless gold or dingy orange and brown square patterns from your grandmother's kitchen flooring are no longer. Technology has improved over the years and the plank vinyl flooring of today is far from lifeless. Thanks to breakthroughs in manufacturing and design, it has been replaced with a more resilient, luxury vinyl plank flooring that has quickly become all the rage.

Luxury vinyl flooring can surely make your floor look amazing thereby changing the overall appearance of the entire house. Presently, various manufacturers are coming up with stylish luxury vinyl tile flooring. Even though these floorings are highly beautiful, they come at an affordable price. Moreover, they are much durable as compared to hardvinyl wood plank flooring and laminates. As a result, water and moisture does not have any negative effect on a vinyl click flooring.