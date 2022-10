What's for Lunch Today?Slide different timezones and see what the world is eating now! With 'Lunch', you can upload the pictures of your daily lunch and browse what people are having for lunch all over the world. Our intuitive UI offers you the easy way to scroll across different GMT zones to look at different lifestyles in the world at lunch time! Be aware! You can only take and upload photos during lunch hours, from 10am to 3pm Only on-the-spot-taken photos are allowed to be posted. Major features:1. Global ScreenBrowse different lunch menus in the world. Slide the world map left and right to move to different GMT zones. Across different GMT zones, diverse lunch pictures are waiting for you.2. Camera You can upload pictures of your lunch only through our own camera feature. Using various photo filters and effects, maximise your creativity. All the photos you upload will be archived in your profile. 3. Global RankingYou can give and receive sunshines! If you like someones photos, just double tab the photo or tab the sunshine button below. Based on the number of sunshines of our global users, we display the global ranking.4. ProfileWith the sunshine you received, you can grow a plant. The spinning sunshine will be bursted, turning into a water drop when you touch them, like a game!