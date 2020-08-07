Create your own balanced and self-loving lifestyle using the tools of fitness, nutrition, and personal development. Lulys 8-week workout program & 50+ plant-based recipes will empower you to live out of love for yourself.

Here at luly, we believe that approaching fitness, nutrition, and overall wellness out of love for yourself yields the strongest and most sustainable results.

Fuel and nourish your body with plant-based meals from our recipe bank. Most meals are vegan with some ovo-vegetarian options.

Each recipe includes:

- Grocery list

- Detailed instructions

- Step-by-step photos

- Macronutrient breakdowns

- Prep & cook time

Nicole will coach you through the MOVE program, where you'll build, shed, and recover your temple. This 8-week program progresses from beginner to intermediate/advanced workouts that you can do at home or in the gym.

Weeks 12 on MOVE include:

- 34 Full-Body Workouts: These full-body circuits will condition you for the coming weeks.

- 2 Stretch & Recover Days: Full-length, follow-along format. We'll slow it down and love on our bodies with guided foam rolling and stretching sequences.

Weeks 38 on MOVE include:

- 2 BUILD Days: One upper body & one lower body. We'll focus on increasing muscle size and strength with heavier loads, slower tempos, and ample rest times.

- 2 SHED Days: One upper body & one lower body. We'll keep the heart rate up with high intensity moves and lower rest times. Modifications included.

- 2 Stretch & Recover Days: Full-length, follow-along format. We'll slow it down and love on our bodies with guided foam rolling and stretching sequences.

Additional MOVE features:

- Circuit-style workouts

- Workouts in written and demo video form

- Equipment needed for each workout is written and cued in demo

- Weight recommendations for each circuit

- Modifications for beginners

- In-app timer for rest breaks

- Full-length, follow-along stretch and recover days

Equipment needed for MOVE Program:

- Light dumbbells (58lbs)

- Moderate dumbbells (1020lbs)

- Heavy dumbbells (1530lbs+)

- *Barbell (recommended: EZ curl bar from Amazon)

- *Plates for barbell (recommended: 10s and 5s from Amazon)- Mat

- *Bench (you can use a sturdy chair for most things)*optional

More to come!

- Additional workouts and recipes

- Nutritional guidance

- Educational content from our growing team of experts and contributors

- Our 28-day lifestyle program, JUMP, which you can learn more about on luly.co/jump

