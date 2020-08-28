Ludo is fun and hilarious game to play with friends and family.

Ludo is the best way to spend quality time with your friends and family! Ludo is a classic dice-and-race game. It is a game you will fall in love with. While playing game does rely on the luck of the dice, there is a bit of strategy in choosing your moves wisely.

Ludo game traces its line back to 6th century India. Ludo is derived from the game Ludo parchisi. Ludo games is also very similar to Spanish board game called Parchis game. This game has stayed popular throughout the ages, varying only a little in its game structure. The game is played between 2 to 4 players and you have the option of playing the game against the computer, against your friends.

Our main moto is to get you engage with your family to make the relations more strong. In this you are going to encounter beautiful animations and exitments too beacause you are going to defeat your love with love.

There are many names about Ludo Latest 2020. Ludo is known as Parcheesi in North America, Parchs in Spain, Parqus in Colombia, Chiczyk in Poland, Petits Chevaux in France, Reis mber maailma in Estonia. And Ludo Comfun is a moden version of Pachisi, but now it is popular ludo games around the world. We can play ludo with multiplayers.

The more the merrier is main rule of ludo game. So Ludo is so much fun in 4 player game. There are different stages like ludo with computer 2 player. Ludo with computer 4 player. Same Computer mode is available in Snake and ladder also. For more amazing Board Games please give us suggestions.

Features:

- You can play ludo with different celebrities and have fun

- offline and online games

- new Ui

Localized name of the Ludo:

Mens-erger-je-niet (the Netherlands),

Parchs or Parkase (Spain),

Le Jeu de Dada or Petits Chevaux (France),

Non t'arrabbiare (Italy),

Barjis(s) / Bargese (Syria),

Pachs (Persia/Iran).

da'ngu'a ('Vietnam')

Fei Xing Qi' (China)

Fia med knuff (Sweden)

Parqus (Colombia)

Barjis / Bargis (Palestine)

Griniaris (Greece)

