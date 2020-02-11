X

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common gastrointestinal disorder that affects 1 out of 10 people in the United States each year. With symptoms like cramping, diarrhea, gas and bloating, it's no surprise that living with IBS can have a significant effect on a person's quality of life.

Diet is one way people manage the symptoms of IBS. A common treatment approach is to avoid the foods that trigger symptoms. A new diet for IBS, developed in Australia, is showing promise in managing IBS symptoms. It's called the low FODMAP diet.

FODMAP stands for "Fermentable Oligosaccharides,Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And olyols. These fermentable short-chain carbohydrates are prevalent in the diet.

Oligosaccharides: fructans and galactooligosaccharides (GOS)

Disaccharides: lactose

Monosaccharides: fructose

Polyols: sorbitol and mannitol

Researchers suggest that the small intestine does not absorb FODMAPs very well. They increase the amount of fluid in the bowel. They also create more gas. That's because bacteria in the colon they are easily fermented by colonic bacteria. The increased fluid and gas in the bowel leads to bloating and changes in the speed with which food is digested. This results in gas, pain and diarrhea. Eating less of these types of carbohydrates should decrease these symptoms.

So far, studies have shown that a low FODMAP diet improves IBS symptoms. One study even found that 76% of IBS patients following the diet reported improvement with their symptoms.

Low FODMAP Diet Recipes

Content

A Beginner's Guide to the Low-FODMAP Diet

How to Follow a Low-FODMAP Diet

Foods to Avoid

Breakfast : Blueberry Nut Butter Muffins

Breakfast : Overnight Banana Chocolate Oats

Breakfast : Tomato and Leek Frittata

Breakfast : Blueberry Lavender Pancakes

Breakfast : Quinoa Porridge with Berries and Cinnamon

Lunch : Prosciutto di Parma Salad

Lunch : Greek Salad Wrap

Lunch : Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Lunch : Baked Shrimp Scampi

Lunch : Asian Sesame Chicken Stir Fry

Dinner : Carrot Ginger Soup with Kale Shreds and Toasted Macadamias

Dinner : Chicken Meatballs with Feta, Spinach & Quinoa

Dinner : Flavorful low FODMAP fish tacos

Dinner : Greek Pasta Salad

Dinner : Korean BBQ Meatballs (low FODMAP)

Desert : Minute Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookie in a Mug for the FODMAPer!

Desert : Banana Ice Cream

Desert : Homemade Peppermint Patties

Desert : Lemon Blueberry Brownies

Desert : Lemon Tart with Almond Crust

