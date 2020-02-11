Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common gastrointestinal disorder that affects 1 out of 10 people in the United States each year. With symptoms like cramping, diarrhea, gas and bloating, it's no surprise that living with IBS can have a significant effect on a person's quality of life.
Diet is one way people manage the symptoms of IBS. A common treatment approach is to avoid the foods that trigger symptoms. A new diet for IBS, developed in Australia, is showing promise in managing IBS symptoms. It's called the low FODMAP diet.
FODMAP stands for "Fermentable Oligosaccharides,Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And olyols. These fermentable short-chain carbohydrates are prevalent in the diet.
Oligosaccharides: fructans and galactooligosaccharides (GOS)
Disaccharides: lactose
Monosaccharides: fructose
Polyols: sorbitol and mannitol
Researchers suggest that the small intestine does not absorb FODMAPs very well. They increase the amount of fluid in the bowel. They also create more gas. That's because bacteria in the colon they are easily fermented by colonic bacteria. The increased fluid and gas in the bowel leads to bloating and changes in the speed with which food is digested. This results in gas, pain and diarrhea. Eating less of these types of carbohydrates should decrease these symptoms.
So far, studies have shown that a low FODMAP diet improves IBS symptoms. One study even found that 76% of IBS patients following the diet reported improvement with their symptoms.
Low FODMAP Diet Recipes
Content
A Beginner's Guide to the Low-FODMAP Diet
How to Follow a Low-FODMAP Diet
Foods to Avoid
Breakfast : Blueberry Nut Butter Muffins
Breakfast : Overnight Banana Chocolate Oats
Breakfast : Tomato and Leek Frittata
Breakfast : Blueberry Lavender Pancakes
Breakfast : Quinoa Porridge with Berries and Cinnamon
Lunch : Prosciutto di Parma Salad
Lunch : Greek Salad Wrap
Lunch : Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Lunch : Baked Shrimp Scampi
Lunch : Asian Sesame Chicken Stir Fry
Dinner : Carrot Ginger Soup with Kale Shreds and Toasted Macadamias
Dinner : Chicken Meatballs with Feta, Spinach & Quinoa
Dinner : Flavorful low FODMAP fish tacos
Dinner : Greek Pasta Salad
Dinner : Korean BBQ Meatballs (low FODMAP)
Desert : Minute Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Cookie in a Mug for the FODMAPer!
Desert : Banana Ice Cream
Desert : Homemade Peppermint Patties
Desert : Lemon Blueberry Brownies
Desert : Lemon Tart with Almond Crust
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.