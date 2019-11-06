X

looptify - influencer merch for iOS

By Looptify Free

Developer's Description

By Looptify

Looptify is a High-Profile marketplace platform for notable celebrities, influencers, musicians, professional athletes, and more. Fans can gain access to Looptifys High-Profile partners latest individual brands in various merchandise, skin care & beauty-related items, accessories, and other exclusive products. This mobile app allows fans to connect with their favorite famous people through a subscription-based system that offers spam-free messaging, livestream, exclusive content and more.

For access to Kyle Kuzma's exclusive content, limited exclusive products, spam-free messaging. Monthly plan is available for $5.99.

If you choose to purchase a subscription, Payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged within 24hrs prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase.

- Subscriptions automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Read more about terms and conditions here:

Terms of Use: http://looptifyapp.com/tos.html

Privacy Policy: http://looptifyapp.com/tos.html

What's new in version 4.11

Release November 6, 2019
Date Added November 6, 2019
Version 4.11

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
