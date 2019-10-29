X

looptify - influencer merch for Android

By Looptify Free

By Looptify

Looptify is a High-Profile marketplace platform for notable celebrities, influencers, musicians, professional athletes, and more. Fans can gain access to Looptifys High-Profile partners latest individual brands in various merchandise, skin care & beauty-related items, accessories, and other exclusive products. This mobile app allows fans to connect with their favorite famous people through a subscription-based system that offers spam-free messaging, livestream, exclusive content and more.

For access to exclusive content, limited authenticated products, spam-free messaging, livestream Q&A, and no ads. Monthly plan is available starting at $0.99/mo up to $6.99

