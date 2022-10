This App lets you share your current location with your friends in real time.However, there is no need for the friends/people who you choose to share your lolololocation (tm) with to have this Application installed on their device in order for them to see or view your location.All they need do is go to the URL generated and sent to them by the User with the App and simply use either a web browser on any internet enabled smartphone or tablet device or PC/Mac they might have with them at their end. A map showing the Users current location will then be displayed to them. (powered by google maps)Photos and comments:Thats not all though! The user is also able to add any photos and comments (status) they wish to their location information, any such comments and photos will also be visible to the authorised recipient.When would i use lololololocation (tm)?To display quickly, accurately and most importantly of all, visually where you are if someone is trying to find you, taking the frustration of those where are you!! calls hahaWork/Social :Whenever you have arranged to meet someone and are running late, rather than phoning them or trying to give an new expected time of arrival, you can show them exactly where you are! This may help give them an intuitive idea of when they should expect you and you can further update them of your progress as often as you like.Send your location to someone who knows the area youre in better than you, who can then talk you though an unfamiliar neighbourhood or busy area direct to their location or to your intended one from where you actually are!Send your location to one or multiple contacts/friends along with a specific invitation/comment like : anyone want to join me for a drink Add a photo of the bar/cafe and even the exact table youre sitting at inside, so they know where to find you!Enterprise/business:Let your delivery staff send their real time location to customers who might be waiting for a delivery, adding visual reassurance to your customer support staffs claim that the delivery is on its way message they communicate when contacted by a frustrated customer. Leading to a less stressed and happy customer :)!Kids/games:New ways to play treasure hunt or tag types games, when instead of your location, you could tag the location of buried treasure and let the little rascals see who can find it first!Or just use your imagination and come up with your own ideas and uses! Be sure to let us know how you use lololololocation (tm)!