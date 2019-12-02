logi is an elegant, relaxing and inspiring mind boggler game. Mixing the very best of brain puzzlers and ambient games, this ball puzzle puts you on a mental quest and tons of various logical challenges!

If you are up for a simple, yet challenging brain logic puzzler - download this new ball & bounce ambient minimal game!

BRAIN PUZZLE WITH SIMPLE LOGICAL CHALLENGE

Challenge your brain with a game experience that pushes the limits of your logic. An inventive mental puzzle game combining reflection, bounce and logic. Can you solve all challenges in this minimal puzzle?

SIMPLE, YET ADDICTIVE GAMEPLAY

The goal in this minimalist puzzle ambient game is to help ball to reach the end of a level by rotating mechanisms with your fingers.

It is enough to simply rotate objects in order to let Logi reach its goal. Yet this is not so easy, because objects do not rotate anymore after Logi takes the action.

AMBIENCE THAT RELAXES

There is just you, mechanics, portals, and various contraptions you need to finish each level. Each level is handcrafted. No scores, no timers, no text, no distractions. Responsive ambient music. Ambient game with brain teasing challenges. Logical operation and paths you need to craft.

How many steps ahead can you consider in order to let Logi reach its target?

WHY YOU'LL LOVE LOGI:

90 challenging sections. And more on the way...

Different puzzle elements

Beautiful minimal design.

Unique and relaxing music.

Completely free strategy rotating puzzle

Mind-boggling and challenging puzzles.

- Plan your strategy.

- Rotate objects.

- Make your move!

- Meet the elements that will let you reach the goal.

And the last thing you'll adore about logi is the ultimate satisfaction you'll get when the ball reaches the target. Remember that!

Still having doubts?

If you love brain teasers, logi. is for you. If you dislike brain teasers, logi. is definitely for you!

If you like to puzzle and puzzle over time - the puzzles are getting more and more crunchy as the mazes get bigger and wilder and new gameplay mechanics are added.

We like to call it the ambient, minimalist & intelligence line puzzle game.

Draw your route and let the ball reach the goal.

Get this logical puzzle free!