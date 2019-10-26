lock screen & screen off.

lock screen passcode

this is best lock screen OS 9 to personalize your lock screen and help you experience the latest OS 9 right on your phone with lock screen OS 9.

we create many types of lock screen:

- lock screen pattern

- lock screen password

- lock screen keypad

features of lockscreen OS9:

- set pin or password via keypad lock screen to enhance the security lock of your phone.

- require 6 digits for lockscreen password

- multiple OS9 HD Wallpaper beautiful and all background OS 7 and wallpaper OS 8

- customize text display on lock screen: your name, idioms, etc...

- display real time clock and date.

- change background with wallpapers

- support over 50 languages

- custom background from gallery.

- support turn off screen by shortcut.

-work well on phone, tablet device

how to use:

1. open the app, and tick the "Enable Lockscreen" check box to enable it.

2. click the Disable System Lock in case you use the system lock.

3. click the Lockscreen Wallpaper to switch to different beautiful backgrounds.

"password lock screen OS 9" has been tested extensively on following devices:

* Galaxy S3,Galaxy S4,Galaxy S5

* HTC One,HTC Explorer,HTC M8, HTC One, HTC M8.

* LG2,LG3, LG Optimus G.

* Xperia Z1,Xperia Z2,Xperia Z3.

* Nexus 4,Nexus 5,Nexus 7.

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

if you love this photo love locker application, please give 5 stars to encourage developers.