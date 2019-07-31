X

lock screen pattern

lock screen photo

Lock screen pattern with photo in button

Easy to use, fast, simple, and very beautiful

Provide turn off screen feature for power button deranged, hard to press or if you want protect power button

Features of lock screen:

- support 2 types of lock screen: photo pattern lock screen, pattern lock screen

- change image for button

- you can set lock screen for Samsung galaxy S8 style

- it's a perfect lock screen on Play store.

- support "Slide to unlock" on your lock screen

- Set lock pattern with your favourite photos, images from gallery

- Create a separate image for each lock button, set your photos into buttons

- Set custom background, theme, wallpaper for your lockscreen

- Set pattern photo/avatar with your own photo (your lover, your baby, friends, etc)

- you can custom shape button by heart, star, diamond, apple, circle, etc...

- Crop or re-size the photo you choose to have included.

- Personalize your lock screen

- create widget home screen for easy settings

- set pattern lock screen to enhance the security lock of your phone.

- show battery health on screen lock

- consume less battery

- can change color and fonts of time, date

- multiple HD Wallpaper beautiful

- dynamic wallpaper from our repository

- many beautiful girls to set wallpaper

- display real time clock and date.

- change background with wallpapers

- support over 50 languages

- custom background from gallery.

- optimized battery usage and battery saver

- work well on phone, tablet device

- Lock screen slider

how to use:

1. open the app, and tick the "Enable Lockscreen" check box to enable it.

2. click the Disable System Lock in case you use the system lock.

3. click the Lockscreen Wallpaper to switch to different beautiful backgrounds.

4. For screen off option: you must activate system admin to enable screen off feature.

5. you can change button pictures. You can place your photo (baby, friends, parents, lover, etc...)

For screen off option: you must activate system admin to enable screen off feature.

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.

if you love this photo love locker application, please give 5 stars to encourage developers.

What's new in version 5.5

Release July 31, 2019
Date Added July 31, 2019
Version 5.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
