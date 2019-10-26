best screen lock

smartest screen lock

Screen lock the easiest to use

safety lock screen

very pretty, simple and multiple beautiful wallpaper

* Enter pin to unlock.

* A lot of beautiful wallpapers to choose

* Set Pin code or Password via Keypad Lock Screen or Pattern Lock Screen to enhance the security Lock of your phone.

- Set password with numbers

- Show state of mobile as network, wi-fi, battery ..

- High security, prevent accessing your phone without password

- User can change background of lock screen

- Multiple wallpaper to choose, you can choose your own wallpaper from gallery too.