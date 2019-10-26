Localdeals helps you to create, manage, organize and monetize any listing business you want quickly, seamlessly and beautifully.

Having your listing business in App makes a big different for you and your end-users.

Main advantages that Localdeals can provide you with:

+ Chat feature (via Firebase ) grow up interaction from owner - customer for your business.

+ Redesign for whole from UX/ UI

+ Performance speed up 3x

+ Update onboarding with animations ( lotties)

+ Latest libraries are updated & mores...

+ search Filter Advance.