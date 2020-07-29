Join or Sign In

lobster cultivation for Android

By MartinApps Free

Developer's Description

By MartinApps

"Lobster or crayfish is a large-sized shrimp that are generally natural habitat is the sea.

The fishermen have the initiative to breed in freshwater lobster, at first only as a decorative lobster.

However, this ornamental lobster can still be consumed like a lobster that were at sea. The underlying reasons for such activities as to keep the lobster in the sea remain sustainable.

In addition to sea lobster too many lobsters that live in fresh water and dispersed in water such as lakes, marshes and rivers are great in direct contact with the sea.

They are found in the waters of the river which has a shallow edge, and the bottom consists of mud, rock, and sand.

In addition to the aquarium for ornamental shrimp, lobster cultivation media can be done in fresh water such as pools or concrete pool tarpaulin.

Excellence pool tarp is quite easy to maintain when compared to media and an aquarium habitat in concrete. Moreover, the costs we spend on media pool tarp is also less.

With a pool tarp, you can create a pool of lobster aquaculture own home.

Another advantage is better to minimize the pool tarp bout of mud that contains many impurities.

At the stage of cultivation lobster harvesters in ground pool cleaning needs to be done once for 1-2 days pond clean.

Cleaning mud before harvesting is called purging.

This application shows how the cultivation of lobsters, various problems arising from lobster culture has been described in this application"

Hopefully this app useful.

thank you

