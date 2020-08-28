lo - 13th in "focus" (aa, uu, ff, au, rr, ao, rl, sp, th, ki, ci, sn, lo, ba, ov, sh, fi, do, ru & ti)

Watch carefully for overlaps. Tap on the overlap when you see it. The more overlapping at once, the more points. See how many points you can earn in 60 seconds.

You can also top the leaderboard and compete for the best score / most overlaps in 60 seconds. Get stuck into the addiction of lo right now, a nice addition to your collection of focused General Adaptive apps.

Thanks for all your support, I hope you're enjoying the "focus" series thus far.

Handmade in Australia,

General Adaptive