lo for iOS

By General Adaptive Apps Pty Ltd Free

Developer's Description

By General Adaptive Apps Pty Ltd

lo - 13th in "focus" (aa, uu, ff, au, rr, ao, rl, sp, th, ki, ci, sn, lo, ba, ov, sh, fi, do, ru & ti)

Watch carefully for overlaps. Tap on the overlap when you see it. The more overlapping at once, the more points. See how many points you can earn in 60 seconds.

You can also top the leaderboard and compete for the best score / most overlaps in 60 seconds. Get stuck into the addiction of lo right now, a nice addition to your collection of focused General Adaptive apps.

Thanks for all your support, I hope you're enjoying the "focus" series thus far.

Handmade in Australia,

General Adaptive

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.0

General

Release August 28, 2020
Date Added August 28, 2020
Version 3.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
