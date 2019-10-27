behold live eagle wallpaper on your android screen. get this eagle pictures and eagle eye now. eagle is a common name for some members of the bird family accipitridae it belongs to several genera that are not necessarily closely related to each other. most of the more than sixty species of eagles occur in eurasia and africa. outside this area, just eleven species can be found two species (the bald eagle and golden eagle) in the united states and canada, nine species in central america and south america, and three species in australia. american eagle, bird tale. eagles are large, powerfully built birds of prey, with a heavy head and beak, have relatively longer and more evenly broad wings, and more direct, faster flight despite the reduced size of aerodynamic feathers. most eagles are larger than any other raptors apart from some vultures. this app is indeed flying eagle and types of birds photo. like all birds of prey, eagles have very large hooked beaks for tearing flesh from their prey, strong muscular legs, and powerful talons. bald, bluebird, photos, wind.

the beak is typically heavier than that of most other birds of prey. eagles' eyes are extremely powerful, having up to 3.6 tmes human acuity for the martial eagle, which enables them to spot potential prey from a very long distance. retina wallpapers. due to the size and power of many eagle species, they are ranked at the top of the food chain as apex predators in the avian world. the bald eagle is a amazing bird of prey found in north america. bald eagles are not actually bald; the name derives from an older meaning of white headed. sky, bird species, predator. the adult is mainly brown with a white head and tail. the sexes are identical in plumage, but females are larger than males. the beak is large and hooked. the plumage of the immature is brown. the bald eagle is both the national super bird and national animal of the united states of america. the bald eagle appears on its seal. in the late 20th century it was on the brink of extirpation in the continental united states

