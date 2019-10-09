little panda house cleaning

little panda house cleaning is a pandas game where you have to start cleaning house of panda and make it clean and shiny.

1) Panda kitchen Level : try to cleanup the rest of pandas food and collect all drinking glasses and all used utensils in kitchen.

2) Panda Living room level : it is like little restaurant inside pandas house so try to continue the house cleaning and cleanup all the dirt in the room and be the panda hero after finishing the cleaning and organising every decors in the room, flowers and toys like the little bear toy and the pillow and everything in the room make it clean, this is your mission in this game.

3) Panda bedroom level: there where the little panda sleep every night so try to make it clean and neat.

Little panda house cleaning is one of the best baby panda games and Kids Cleaning Games so enjoy your time while playing it.