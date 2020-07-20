Join or Sign In

linkin park ringtones offline for Android

By Ringtones House Free

Developer's Description

By Ringtones House

Have fun with the experience of the song ringtones on your phone and amaze your self.

You can set the sound as ringtones in your phones,Notification, alarm etc

Features:

1. Download the linkin park ringtones free application.

2. Press the Allow access to your storage allow the application, to set tones as ringtones

3. Go into the app, just press the lists. And to press Allow access to your media or phone.

Application features

- Easy to use, HD sounds quality.

- The App use without internet, it does not need internet to use.

- Set default ringtones, notifications, alarm sounds with a single tap.

- Make a list of your favorite ringtones and notification sounds of your idol.

- Download the linkin park ringtones for free and you can share with your friends via social media.

- Use the ringtones songs for incoming calls of a specific contact .

- soundboard compatible with almost whole Android mobile & tablet device.

- Attractive and new application easy to use

- Compatible with all Android devices and latest Android platforms

Ringtones

- Choose the ringing tones of the phone or ringtones, and select as alarm

- Listen to the favorite ring without interruption or error

Best regards

Dont forget give best rating for feedback

About :

Linkin Park is an American rock band from Agoura Hills, California. The band's current lineup comprises vocalist,keyboardist,rhythm guitarist Mike Shinoda, lead guitarist Brad Delson, bassist Dave Farrell, DJ or keyboardist Joe Hahn, and drummer Rob Bourdon, all of whom are founding members. Vocalists Mark Wakefield and Chester Bennington and bassist Kyle Christner are former members of the band.

Full Specifications

What's new in version linkin park ringtones V6.0

General

Release July 20, 2020
Date Added July 20, 2020
Version linkin park ringtones V6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
