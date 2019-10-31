The Fairy Elders have been protecting the forest for peace and stability, so the little animals could live and have a family here.

However, the monsters living the desert are envious of the copious environment of the forest.

They are coming to take it away and to turn the forest into their hunting ground.

To protect the animals in the forest, the Fairy Elders have engaged a war with the monsters

Gathering the helps from the little animals, magic fortresses are built all over the forest and by doing so, they were able to fend off the monsters.

However, the Fairy Elders all passed away as the result of exhausting their magical powers.

All the structures in the battlefield (each levels) are now having a certain degrees of damage due to the war.

Some of the facilities built to defend the monsters are now becoming an obstruct for attacks.

Thus, the monsters are making a comeback.

As the rightful heir of the Fairy magic, burden with the responsibility to protect the forest, to care for the little animals you grew up and played with.

You must step up and fight the monsters.

Since you have yet to master the magical powers to formulate defensive facilities and fortresses.

All you are able to do is to draw simple lines.

Look ! The monsters are coming ! What are you going to do?