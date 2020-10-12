Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Lili lives with her parents in an apartment that have lots of rooms. Today her parents have gone to the shopping mall to buy clothes, toys, chocolates and cakes for her. After shopping her parents are going to a birthday party so they'll be late home. We have to take care of this little girl and help her to do all the activities she wants to do throughout the day.