Developer's Description By Ackee

LikeIt locator is an app for communication which is able to merge meeting new people with business. Selected contacts can be found in flexible radius 0 - 5 km from your location. Create original profile in stylish graphic interface and establish new connections. LikeIt Locator further comes with free text messaging and file sending, group chat and is designed for people through the entire age spectrum. Discover convenience of "Locator" function in your direct surroundings...