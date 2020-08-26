Join or Sign In

like video for Android

By AVP 11 Free

Developer's Description

By AVP 11

AVP 11 Ltd. developed like video app this is first indian short video app also this is best app for share you video, images, etc..... also you can get all the status as you like all category video status are here.

Also this like video app is made in india app that you can say this is indian social media platform also you can use this app as likee alternative you can get all like videos are here with full HD qulity.

You share your talent on this Indian Video app and get so many followers

Also The mean point of like video

Privacy and Security

100% Safe

-:Features:-

1, Light Weight App

This like app size is under 10mb that this app size is very less so you can get very smooth experience by using this indian app.

2.Very hug collection like video

By using this app you can know how many videos are in this app but in this app you can get very hug collection of short videos and status you can get very much fun by using this app.

3. Fastest Loading

In this live video app the loading system is very high because we you are open this app in just a second the app is ready for your use also the like video is loading is very fast.

4. Best UI

In this all UI is very good you can use this app daily just for this app UI and the quality of videos.

5. like video is indian app

This app is indian app that don't worry about your privacy this app os very safe app.

More Coming Soon..........

If you like any video the you can like video also you can comment and share this video.

If You Love This Indian Like Video App That Please Give 5 Star For Your Over Support

DISCLAIMER:

We do not own or claim any of the videos provided in this application all the videos provided in this application is available on public domains and the copyright of its respective owners. We are only organizing and presenting the content in a better and easy way for the convenience of the user. If you have any questions or suggestions then, please contact us at aniketprajapati001@gmail.com (aniketprajapati0011@gmail.com) we will take action immediately and improve within 24 Hours.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release August 26, 2020
Date Added August 26, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
