light saber for Android

By Patn Libre Free

Free, no advertising and just need the permission to vibrate and to use the camera flash to be installed!

Turn the light saber on by touching the center of the screen.

The saber will play a sound every time you move the phone, as if you were moving the saber through the air, and, occasionally, the sound will change and the phone will vibrate as if you had hit something with it.

You can change the color of the light with the menu items. That will also change the sound.

Modify the sensitivity if your phone reacts too much (or too little) to the movements. Do it by touching the sensitivity menu item.

The sensitivity and the color you chose the last time you used the saber will remain as default whenever you start the light saber.

If your device has a camera flash on it you can activate the fashing option, if you do so, the bright of the screen will be reduced and the light will flash every time the light saber pretends to hit something.

To turn the light saber off touch the center of the screen again.

Release December 27, 2019
Date Added December 27, 2019
Version 2.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
